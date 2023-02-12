Investment lessons from Adani stocks crash

Of course, the short-sellers run the risk of the price of the financial security going up instead of going down and thus ending up with losses. Thus, the risk that any short-seller takes on the trade is extremely high, given that at least theoretically there is no upper limit to how high the price of a stock or a bond that has been short-sold can go. On the flip side, if the price falls, it cannot fall below zero. Hence, while the possible profits that can be made are limited, the possible losses can be infinite. So, the short-seller has a huge skin-in-the-game here and is unlikely to be frivolous.