Investors burnt by crypto must not learn all the wrong lessons4 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:56 PM IST
One must never bet more than one can afford to lose on such ‘assets’
I must admit I have been rooting for the crypto market to crash and burn. Not because I never invested in it and was resentful seeing so many people get rich from it (though there were moments). But because I don’t understand it, what value it serves, or what problem it solves.