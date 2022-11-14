Investors burnt by crypto must not learn all the wrong lessons

My second worry is the blow delivered to the credibility of the financial system. Instead of being more explicit about the true nature of the risk, the system has instead gone along with the idea that it’s possible to get something for nothing. If people want to speculate in risky assets that might crash and burn, that’s their right, so long as they were never misled or pose a greater systemic risk. But it’s a failure of any fiduciary that allowed crypto assets in retirement plans. Offering that option indicates that the fiduciary believes crypto is a prudent long-term investment for money that people will need far in the future.

