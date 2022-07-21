Investors need better business disclosures on climate impact

Some prominent firms and industry groups are unhappy about the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s plan to require disclosures related to climate change. They’re right that it will be an added burden, but that’s a small price to pay for better information about costs and risks that matter to investors. When the SEC unveiled a proposal in March detailing its new disclosure rules, the agency must have expected sharp responses. After all, climate change remains a hot-button issue even in the SEC, with its commissioner Hester Peirce cheekily noting that the agency was “not the Securities and Environment Commission."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}