We have often heard the saying “Human memory is short and terribly fickle". This is especially true when it comes to matters of money and investing. “History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes" may sound cliched, but financial history appears to be bent on proving this right.

Myriad incidents over the centuries—from the tulip mania of 1657 to the financial crisis in 2008—may appear diverse on the surface, but there are common undercurrents. In other words, markets teach us the same lesson over and over, but not everyone learns from them. This is due to the fact that human behaviour and emotions remain unchanged as we constantly fight our inherent greed and fear.

The past year has probably been the most uncertain time in our lives. It has also made us take stock of our relationship with people, and with money. However, sometimes, the more things change, the more they remain the same. I refer to certain rules that have not only endured over time, but whose importance has been magnified recently.

Let’s start at the very beginning—with savings. The need for setting aside an emergency corpus was amplified during this time. We witnessed medical emergencies, loss of income and closure of businesses due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Building an emergency corpus via investment in liquid, low-volatility securities, say equivalent to six to 12 months of expenses, would certainly have helped tide over the difficult circumstances.

Moving on to investments. The old adage—time in the market is more important than timing the markets—could not be truer in the recent period. My deepest sympathies are reserved for those who were compelled to liquidate holdings to meet unforeseen exigencies. However, they do not extend to those who tried to time the market by predicting market levels and attempted to catch the bottom. In this futile process, they remained on the sidelines and did not participate in the market up-move. Some even stopped their systematic investment plans (SIPs), naively believing themselves to be skilful enough to resume them from the month the markets bottomed out. Others sold all that they had and took refuge in bank fixed deposits until ‘markets stabilized’. Unfortunately for them, they never realized when that exact moment to switch back to equities, swiftly passed them by.

There are some important lessons to be learnt from such errors of commission and omission: one such lesson is the crying need to create a financial plan and stick to the asset allocation determined within that plan. Only this disciplined approach will protect us from getting carried away by greed or FOMO (fear of missing out) and prevent our own emotions from proving to be our worst enemy.

Also, it is vital that we not only accept but also be comfortable with the fact that the road to wealth creation is strewn with the potholes of volatility. This could help condition us to profit from market fluctuations by being contrarian at appropriate times.

“Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy" is a quote often attributed to Warren Buffett. The belief that safety lies in numbers holds true in many cases, but in the realm of investing, it is usually the judicious contrarians who have had the last laugh. Another thing to be mindful about is our love for the new, and chasing fads and fancies. The past year saw a slew of initial public offerings, new fund offerings, non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies to name a few. While it is always good to be open to new ideas, it is also important to not get swept away by them. It is vital to do due diligence and research to come to a conclusion on whether it makes sense to invest in it or not.

It is extremely dangerous to follow something or someone blindly. After all, what suits them may not necessarily suit you.

Unfortunately, we see this happening more and more this year as investors get swept away by the new and exciting. Also, the FOMO factor is high these days. The important thing to remember is that investing is supposed to be boring. They day it turns exciting, you are not investing but gambling. It is up to you to decide if you want short-term excitement or long-term wealth creation.

Lastly and most importantly, the best investment is investing in yourself. If anything, the past year has taught us that there is nothing more important than the well-being of our loved ones and ourselves. It is vital to invest in our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual happiness. Any activity that increases this happiness quotient will pay lifelong dividends.

After all, what is the use of these investment lessons if we cannot enjoy the wealth with our loved ones?

Neil Parag Parikh is chairman & CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund. The views expressed here are personal.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

