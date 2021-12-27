Investors should rely on time-tested principles to tide over turbulent times

“Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy" is a quote often attributed to Warren Buffett. The belief that safety lies in numbers holds true in many cases, but in the realm of investing, it is usually the judicious contrarians who have had the last laugh. Another thing to be mindful about is our love for the new, and chasing fads and fancies. The past year saw a slew of initial public offerings, new fund offerings, non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies to name a few. While it is always good to be open to new ideas, it is also important to not get swept away by them. It is vital to do due diligence and research to come to a conclusion on whether it makes sense to invest in it or not.