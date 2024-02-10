Investors start to shun small and midcaps, but then fall for another poor idea
SummaryThe amount of money pouring into equity funds (all equity funds), is growing rapidly. It’s up 2.5x between June 2023 and January 2024.
Small caps and midcaps are hot. Large caps are not hot. Therefore, it is not surprising that money is chasing hot segments of the markets. These are facts you and me can agree on – if you are in any doubt, revisit any conversation about investing with your friends, family, or broker! Enough has been written and published on this. Having said that, there is an underlying trend which has not got due attention. And it’s quite a revelation.