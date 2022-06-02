IPL bidders get ready for auction amid speculation

In the just-concluded IPL season, ad rates for a 10 second spot ranged between ₹15 lakh and ₹18 lakh. A TV network executive said if the cricket property is sold at ₹40,000 crore for five years, the winner would have to sell the advertising spots for ₹50 lakh per 10 second. Besides, hypothetically, at ₹40,000 crore, the per-year cost for the winner comes to ₹8,000 crore, to which another ₹700- ₹800 crore should be added as the cost of production of the tournament. This includes the cost of engaging high-end equipment, cameras, drones as well as equally expensive cameramen and crew, marketing, programming costs and commentators, he said.