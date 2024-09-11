IPO investing: The challenge is to be a bigger genius than Isaac Newton
Summary
- Today’s market frenzy over share issues shouldn’t lead investors to forget how the savviest of investors have suffered from bubble bursts. Isaac Newton, who was no financial rookie, also got swayed by groupthink and lost much of his wealth to the South Sea Bubble in the early 18th century.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) released a research paper recently on the IPO (Initial Public Offering) market, and a figure that leapt out was that more than half of the IPO shares allotted to individual investors are sold within a week. The study was from 2021 to 2023, and given the market frenzy thereafter, the proportion of quick flipping would have only increased.