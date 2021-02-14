Iran has dropped the fig leaf of a fatwa on nuclear weapons

Until now, the regime has maintained it could not and would not pursue nukes because Khamenei has declared them un-Islamic. The supreme leader himself has repeated that assertion, invoking the Arabic word “haraam" or religiously forbidden. In turn, American officials have taken comfort in Khamenei’s fatwa, arguing that the religious decree demonstrated his real attitude toward nuclear weapons. It was cited by former President Barack Obama and his Secretary of State John Kerry in the lead up to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers. Administration officials briefing journalists at the time suggested the fatwa would allow the government of President Hassan Rouhani to sell the deal to hard-liners within the regime, who wanted Iran to build nuclear weapons.