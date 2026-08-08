While a US-Iran deal continues to elude the world, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed one of their own this week—one that raises the stakes, particularly for India.
US-Iran war throws up a new diplomatic stressor for India
SummaryThe Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on 7 August by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, threatens to undermine India’s efforts to recast its ties with West Asia, while giving Islamabad a strategic hedge against New Delhi.
While a US-Iran deal continues to elude the world, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed one of their own this week—one that raises the stakes, particularly for India.
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