Conflict as a tool of political survival?

Every war leaves behind uncomfortable questions. The war against Iran is no exception. Whenever stories of victory and nationalism are discussed, a question will arise: what was the logic behind the war?

In 1982, Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of Britain. She was on a mission to privatise government corporations, restrain labour unions, slash government spending, and move toward a free-market economy leading to a spike in temporary unemployment and social unrest. Result: Thatcher’s approval ratings crashed. She was about to lose the coming elections.

Luckily, Argentinian military Junta’s general and national leader Leopoldo Galtieri attacked the British-controlled Falkland Islands and gave her a lifeline. Britain declared war and emerged victorious, though it resulted in the loss of 900 lives. Thatcher’s fortunes changed overnight. She emerged as ‘Iron Lady’. In the next elections she entered the House of Commons with a massive majority of 397 seats compared to 339 in previous elections.

Even today, Thatcher is considered an “Iron Lady,” but no one talks about those 900 people sacrificed at the altar of political ambition.

Similarly, in December 1971, India fought a war with Pakistan. Indira Gandhi till then had the image of a “Dumb Doll”. The Pakistani military dictator Yahya Khan gave her a chance to finally shrug off that image.

In 1970, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s party, the Awami League, won 160 out of 162 assembly seats in East Pakistan to enter the National Assembly with a majority. However, the Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch and Pathans weren’t ready for it. Pakistan’s military dictator Yahya Khan in his frustration ordered his military units in East Pakistan to oppress people in East Bengal. Refugees began spilling into India. Indira used the situation to declare a war on Pakistan, which was defeated and saw 93,000 of its soldiers surrender. The conflict led to the creation of Bangladesh and significantly boosted India’s standing and Indira’s political image.

The “Dumb Doll” had now morphed into “Durga”.

Last year, after 12 days of sustained air raids, Donald Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been destroyed. If so, what was the justification for targeting the same facilities again in 2026? Opportunities were presented to both Margaret Thatcher and Indira Gandhi by others, but there was no rationale to impose a war on Iran that has killed thousands. It has consigned to grave the democratic traditions of the US. Till recently, even a psychopath would not have imagined that the president of the US—the so-called Mecca of democracy—would openly issue a threat such as: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

People think that Trump initiated it with the help of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to salvage his sagging image, which was tarnished by the Epstein files expose.

Netanyahu himself is facing serious allegations. Economic distress, reported humanitarian concerns in Gaza, and growing discontent are further compounded by a damaging allegation that his government enabled the transfer of substantial funds to Hamas. The same Hamas on October 7, 2023 carried out attacks on Israeli border areas, killing 1,195 Israelis and foreign nationals and taking 251 people hostage.

While Netanyahu has been successful in his game, Trump failed spectacularly. Lazar Research conducted a survey on May 30-31, 2025 in Israel. At that time 35% people considered Netanyahu as the most competent person to rule. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was at number 2. He secured just 19% of the votes. Among those aged 18-22, 56% supported Netanyahu. Meanwhile 79% of the Israelis are content with their life. They appear mostly unconcerned that their prime minister is facing accusations of war crimes and is alleged to have contributed to worsening conditions in a neighbouring country over 3 years.

In contrast, in the US, Reuters, IPSOS and CNN surveys show that Trump’s popularity rating is constantly declining. More than half Americans consider the war as unnecessary, including the MAGA crowd. There are evens calls for his impeachment. The only option left for Trump is a deal with Iran.

It would be instructive to remember that the US will go for mid-term polls in September and Israel will hold elections in October. Speculation is growing about whether the war and large-scale bloodshed were deliberately orchestrated for political gain. Will Trump and Netanyahu be willing to provide a clear and honest answer?