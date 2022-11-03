Iran’s experiment with Gandhian ideas must succeed

For the first time in its history, the Islamic Republic of Iran is encountering tough resistance from Iranian citizens inside and outside the country. Hundreds of teenagers, youngsters and university students have been arrested and held in cruel and inhuman conditions. As such, having faced a wave of countrywide protests from Iranians of all walks of life, the Iranian regime has opted for a brutal clamp-down of demonstrators and dissenters. Since the beginning of the current unrest in Iran, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America, Australia and elsewhere. Most of these protestors belong to a younger generation of Iranians born and raised in Western countries. Also, among these, many are highly skilled Iranians, intellectuals, scientists and artists who have left their country in the years following the Iranian Revolution of 1979. The economic mismanagement and political hardship imposed by the Islamic regime in Iran, accompanied by bribery and corruption, have been the main causes of the massive rift between its political elite and middle class. Therefore, 43 years of theocratic autocracy and human rights abuses have left the Iranian youth in a state of frustration and disenchantment.