Is Bihar casting its vote or voting back its castes?

Needless to say, BJP plays political games carefully. The party understands when to be friendly and when to abandon someone. The Paswans are an example of this. Ram Vilas Paswan died while campaigning for the 2020 elections, sparking a power struggle between his sons Chirag and younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras. The latter broke away his faction of the party taking five out of six MPs of Lok Janshakti Party and was appointed to the Union cabinet. This stunned Chirag, who also calls himself “Modi’s Hanuman". But prior to the current elections, the saffron party pivoted back to Chirag, leaving Paras high and dry. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is among those who have joined and left the NDA. He has been shifting sides throughout time, which has been extremely beneficial for him.