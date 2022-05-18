Is DD FreeDish impacting the pay TV market in India?

Add to this what a senior executive of a private TV broadcaster in entertainment believes – that 10 million households have got rid of their pay TV connections in the last two years. It may also be one of the reasons for lower viewership of some of the paid general entertainment channels in the last several months, he said. On one hand are the cord-cutters in the metros who are replacing their paid DTH connections with subscriptions to streaming services, on the other are the semi-rural and rural consumers cutting off cable to get on to FreeDish.

