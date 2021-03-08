Is flexible inflation targeting still fit for the purpose it must serve?

As it happens, fears of a return of inflation make the case for sticking with FIT more compelling. After all, the policy was designed to bring an end to the almost two decades of erratic monetary policy, which followed the collapse of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, when America’s then president Richard Nixon closed the “gold window", effectively killing the system of fixed exchange rates that had given the world much-needed monetary stability since its creation after World War II. The ‘stagflation’ fiasco of the 1970s—an era of economic recession and high inflation—and the failed experiment with monetary targeting in many advanced economies in the 1980s, which resulted in erratic inflation outcomes, propelled both academic economists and central bankers towards FIT in the 1990s.