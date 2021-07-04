Is Google jamming a 'fork' in the road?

The CCI complaint was filed by two individuals who alleged that Google’s agreements with STV makers such as Xiaomi and TCL restrict them from using Android forks on their devices. Another allegation is that STV makers must pre-install the entire suite of Google Apps and cannot select apps for their device. This could protect or even bolster Google’s market positions in other products such as internet search (Google Search), video streaming (YouTube) and web browser (Chrome). These allegations are similar to the ones made against Google in the smartphones case where a CCI investigation is ongoing. Interestingly, this is the fourth investigation ordered by the CCI against Google. Another ongoing investigation against Google relates to Google Pay (‘Google Tax’ case). In 2018, the CCI penalised Google for abusing its dominance in the online search market.