Opinion | Is India ready for a new social compact to deal with this crisis?

Despite impressive strides made in poverty alleviation over recent decades, millions of Indians live on the edge of the poverty line, even if technically above it, since they do not have adequate insurance against health calamities and consequent loss of earnings. There is a risk that as workers who made a living in cities trudge their way back to the countryside, they would be returning to a world of relative destitution and deprivation that they had sought to leave behind when they migrated to urban zones. We can prevent such outcomes from turning into a reality. In the coming decade, India may have to pay as much attention to redistribution as it has been paying to growing the pie. The former appears especially urgent in the short-term. In fact, its neglect might come in the way of economic growth, semi-permanently or even permanently.