Is India’s national unity slowly weakening?

I don’t want to waste my time on politicians and their politics. Their tone changes according to the tide of time. In 1962, our country faced extreme challenges due to Chinese aggression. At the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sharply criticising Nehru’s policies in Parliament. Later, he reflected on his stance and, during the 1971 Bangladesh War, praised Indira Gandhi as “Durga.” The same Vajpayee later became prime minister. Even today, he’s considered a beacon of Indian politics. But other leaders didn’t learn any lessons from him. During 1962, ’65 and ’71, those who attacked the Congress are now in power and the Congress is in the opposition. Now, their leaders are attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party.