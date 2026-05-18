Is India’s national unity slowly weakening?

“Freedom can never be taken for granted. It always requires awareness, strength and austerity. I invite all of you to whatever religion or party or group you may belong to as comrades in this great struggle that has been forced upon us. I have full faith in our people and in the cause and in the future of our country...”
Jawaharlal Nehru gave this speech on All India Radio on 22 October 1962 after China’s attack. There was a massive response by the people to his call to action.
The secessionist movement in Tamil Nadu stopped. In one Rajasthan village, 250 families pledged to send their sons to the army. All strikes and movements were suspended. Women bought wool from the money saved in their piggy banks, rice canisters or trunks to knit sweaters for soldiers. My mother was one of them. Many women donated their mangalsutras to the government treasury for military equipment purchases. Among those donating was Nehru’s only child, his daughter, Indira Gandhi. She donated her entire jewellery weighing 367gm to the war fund.