There’s a case for small electric cars on Indian streets

If I was being honest with myself, probably not. Most certainly not. And a small electric micro-car, smaller even than a Tata Nano, isn’t meant for that purpose either—you don’t pack away your family of four in a car like that to attend a wedding or go out of town. But if one were to flip this question around, how sensible is it to take your 7-seater SUV for your grocery run, pick up your kids from class, or go shopping? Not much, but how often do we see that happening? All the time, which goes on to prove that the senior executive did have a point—a car is a vanity purchase for most Indian families. Even in China, buyers are obsessed with exorbitantly large cars. So much so that vehicle makers make special long-wheelbase iterations of popular luxury models just for China. India, until recently, was known to be a small-car market dominated by Suzuki, a popular maker of the ‘kei car’ or ‘k-car’ in Japan, which refers to a small, light vehicle that can zip through small urban spaces with ease and leave a lower carbon footprint. But we’re starting to mimic an obsession of the Western and Chinese markets with big fuel-guzzlers. To be fair, they can traverse harsh terrains much more confidently than a small car. And they do give the driver a sense of command on the road. What’s not to like?