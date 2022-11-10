Is India’s television news industry killing itself?

For many executives the latest fracas among news broadcasters over the use of landing page was at the top of their mind. Explained in an earlier column, a landing page is the channel that appears on the screen first when a viewer switches on his set top box. Since the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) records the ratings of all that is consumed on TV, viewing of this default channel also gets recorded. So, if you land on the news channel and spend just a little bit of time on it before changing it, it helps boost its viewership and reach, which forms the basis of selling ads. TV channels that pay to book the landing pages reap the benefit at the expense of others. Whether landing page reading should be included by BARC in news genre data has been a raging debate with channels divided on the issue.