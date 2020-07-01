Opinion | Is it fair to ask cosmetics companies to withdraw fairness products?

However, consumer behaviour specialists and brand experts were not convinced. Sanjay Sarma, founder, SSARMA Consults, a boutique branding and communication advisory, said it certainly was not ‘fair’ to ban a product—if it was good to manufacture, and good to sell. “Banning any product only creates a spike in demand, encourages black marketing and hurts the formal economy," he said. Brand strategy expert Harish Bijoor, too, shared similar views. “An innocent looking ‘Fair & Lovely’ that sits on retail shelves is hardly the promoter of racist sentiments in anyone. The link is rather tenuous and lives more in the imagination of those who want to search it out in the product," he said.