Is Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine a game changer?

We won’t know the efficacy of the vaccine for another couple of weeks — that’s when the first results from late-stage, phase III trials will be reported — but the data from an earlier stage in the trial that was just published in a peer-reviewed article in the New England Journal of Medicine helps us make some predictions. The findings, looking at various aspects of the immune response after one or two doses, look better than the preliminary report from the same trial that we saw in September. After just one dose, the immune reaction looks similar to that seen with two doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. vaccines, though it’s important to note that different methods were used to measure antibody levels, so they are not directly comparable. What’s also good is that the antibody response continued to remain strong and even improved up to 71 days after the first dose, while the effect in people older than 65 was pretty much the same as that seen in younger adults. Given all this, and the fact that the Pfizer vaccine had close to 90% efficacy in its phase III trial between the first and second dose, I am optimistic that J&J’s phase III will also report very strong efficacy.