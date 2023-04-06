Is monopoly pricing by India’s ‘Big 5’ stoking inflation?5 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:11 AM IST
We don’t need to buy Acharya’s thesis to initiate a deep study of how market structure may impact prices
Former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Viral Acharya has set the cat among the pigeons, arguing that the five biggest private business groups in India are contributing to persistently high core inflation. Their dominance in the economy is indicated in several ways that he details in a research paper published by Brookings Institution. The five groups have amassed assets, doubling their share of non-financial assets in the country over the past 30 years. They also doubled their share of merger and acquisition deals since 2011, even as the aggregate number of deals declined. Their economic expansion is manifest both in their breadth and depth of presence in the economy. The former is captured by the fact that firms belonging to these groups now operate in half of all industries, as per National Industrial Classification codes. The latter is captured by increasing market and profit share, especially since 2015. Their rise also coincides with a relative decline in the respective shares of the next big five (i.e., the Big 6 to 10).