Is monopoly pricing by India’s ‘Big 5’ stoking inflation?

Bigness can also manifest in other ways. What if a big firm with deep pockets is able to resort to predatory pricing and can block off new entrants? It was evident in the telecom sector, where there was zero-pricing for long that did not attract the Competition Commission’s ire. What if a few big firms enjoy duty protection from imports? We have seen this too as part of the strategy to promote ‘Make In India’ or as part of the production-linked incentive scheme. Such protection is also part of an implicit attempt by the Indian government to develop global champions based in India, much like what was done in Japan and South Korea in the last century. Are we trying to mimic the history of keiretsu and chaebols which led to the creation of firms like Mitsubishi, Sumitomo and Samsung? It worked in a different context about half a century ago, but is not workable in the globalized world of today.

