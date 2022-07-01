Is the recession already upon us? A SaaSy take on it

It’s a foregone conclusion that we are in the midst of a downcycle. Every SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) startup’s board is therefore asking the question - how will software spending be affected by the downcycle? Like all crystal gazing exercises, it is hard, and, to an extent, dangerous. Nonetheless, we would like to share our perspective on how we think about it.

