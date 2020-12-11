Is the six-foot rule enough in that room?

His normal work area —that is, before covid forced him to work from home—is a room whose area is 900 sq. ft. It has ceilings that are 20 ft high, but closed windows and doors; thus, the circulation of air is not very efficient. There are often as many as 25 people working in the room. In a space of that size, 25 people can easily observe the six-foot rule. Actually, if you think about it, up to 36 can. That’s because you can have a square room 30 ft on each side, which makes 900 sq. ft. This allows six rows of six people each, six feet apart: 36 people. So naturally, since it can accommodate 36 socially-distanced people, my friend assumed it would be safe for 25 people to work there indefinitely.