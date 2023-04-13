Is the time ripe to invest in real estate stocks?3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:27 AM IST
Realty firms have seen robust revenue growth, healthy IRRs, and cheap valuations
Ask any direct stocks investor to describe his ideal investment and he would likely say: healthy revenue growth, cheap valuation, low competitive intensity and a long upcycle that’s just beginning. We believe such a scenario exists in the shape and form of real estate stocks.