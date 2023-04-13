Is the time ripe to invest in real estate stocks?

The operating characteristics of realty firms are quite attractive, with project IRRs in the range of 20-22% annualized, and healthy ‘pre-sales’ growth of roughly 18-20%. Coupled with high entry barriers, this is a potent business proposition. Since these companies also develop commercial offices and retail malls, the three segments taken together have a long runway of growth (see table). So how should we value real estate stocks? As per accounting norms real estate company revenue is booked only on handing over of the property, not on ‘percentage completion’. This results in project margins appearing depressed and working capital seeming inflated in the initial years, even though pre-sales continue to happen. Thoughtful investors use an assumed percentage completion method and estimated profit margin for deriving the ‘modified’ Ebitda, and compare it as a ratio with the company’s enterprise value (EV). This results in a ‘modified’ EV/Ebitda multiple, which makes real estate stock valuation comparable to valuation of ‘regular’ stocks. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.