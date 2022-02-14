IS Uttar Pradesh, this time, voting on real problems?

Such questions may confuse, but often, people’s names and surnames reveal their political leaning. During my trips to Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Moradabad, I found that the opinion of voters can be read in their name and surname. This is why I stopped asking their names at the beginning of the conversation. At the end, on asking the name, it becomes clear once again that their perspective depends on their religion and caste. The country, these days, is celebrating the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of independence, but there is also much poison within. Another notable fact is that inflation and employment are not as big issues as it is discussed. People want to vote only for ‘their own’ candidate. If you look at the votes of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from the last elections, you will find that even in bad times, they do not dip below the percentage of their base vote bank, but this election is different. Would there be any diffraction in its vote bank due to many reasons as the Congress has been unable to handle this social equation after the 1980s? The Modi-Shah duo had read its nuances even before they entered the 2014 elections. And one can find the pinnacle of their easy electoral success in 2014, 2017, and 2019. Now, this social rainbow is losing some of its colours and that’s why this election has become more interesting.