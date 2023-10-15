Pain of West Asia needs salve of humanitarianism
Consider the plight of the Gazans. Despite the rain of bullets, Hamas warned them to stay back in their houses, while Israel pressured them to evacuate.
Let us talk about a region that links three prophets and as many religions, but is cursed to suffer—Israel and its neighbourhood. The latest flashpoint in the continual conflict here was an attack on 7 October by Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement based in Gaza Strip. Israel saw this as a war imposed on it and put all its military might behind destroying Hamas. In the first six days of its offensive, Israel dropped about 6,000 bombs on Gaza. Tel Aviv also ordered the evacuation of about 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza in just 24 hours so that its ground forces could take “decisive action". Its tanks were raring to go at the border, raising the heartbeat of peace activists globally. That deadline had passed at the time this piece was being written and roads to the south were jam-packed with frightened north Gazans.