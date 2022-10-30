IT cos must target revenue, not costs to fight recession

This process of proactive client engagements, building fact-based revenue scenarios, and creating associated cost and investment plans, should take two months. This should be the primary focus of the senior leadership and the exercise should be governed by the CEO’s office. During these two months, while profligate costs must be curtailed, the knee-jerk instinct to clamp down on all costs must be resisted. For example, travel cost is bound to go up during this period, as clients must be visited multiple times. External support may be required to build these plans, as internal bandwidth may be limited.

