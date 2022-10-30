IT cos must target revenue, not costs to fight recession

IT cos must target revenue, not costs to fight recession4 min read . 10:26 PM IST
- The primary focus should be to avoid being categorized as non-core and dispensable
There is consensus among economists that a recession is imminent, though there is dispute about its longevity. For the fifth time, information technology (IT) CEOs are having to prepare for tough times in two decades.
There is consensus among economists that a recession is imminent, though there is dispute about its longevity. For the fifth time, information technology (IT) CEOs are having to prepare for tough times in two decades.
Recession preparedness almost always starts with cost, especially discretionary spends, such as travel and non-core services. Most CEOs aim to protect jobs by reducing recruitment and improving productivity (we are talking about old-fashioned, cash-focused firms, not venture capital-fuelled startups).
Recession preparedness almost always starts with cost, especially discretionary spends, such as travel and non-core services. Most CEOs aim to protect jobs by reducing recruitment and improving productivity (we are talking about old-fashioned, cash-focused firms, not venture capital-fuelled startups).
While cost control is important, it should not be the starting point. The starting point should be clients, both existing and potential. The reason is simple: clients, too, start their recession preparations with cost control. For CEOs of IT services firms, the primary focus should be to avoid being categorized as non-core and dispensable.
This requires the senior leadership to counter-intuitively increase travel to visit important existing clients, often multiple times. The aim of these visits is to develop a visceral understanding of the client’s strategies for the recession, including cost control plans. Based on this understanding, services must be re-framed to align with the client’s recession strategy. For the most important clients, these visits must be led by the CEO.
This not only protects existing revenues, but also establishes the company as a true partner. We have seen instances where such engagements have led clients to consolidate work with the proactive vendor, at the cost of other providers.
If it is not possible to re-frame the services as strategic, discounts or deferred payments should be negotiated proactively. The fundamental aim is to reduce the probability of becoming victims of the client’s cost control plans.
This approach is equally applicable to the pipeline of potential clients. As cost becomes the key lever to select new vendors, IT services companies must be willing to deprioritize opportunities where they cannot be cost leaders. Conversely, they must proactively try to capture market share in segments where they have a cost advantage. Senior leaders must engage closely with potential clients to execute such reprioritization of the pipeline. Salespeople are expensive, and they must be redirected to the highest probability opportunities to increase their productivity, as a part of recession preparation.
These close engagements with clients should yield reliable revenue scenarios during the recession. The first-hand inputs from clients should enable realistic low-base-high scenarios, rather than purely mathematical modelling. These scenarios should then form the basis for planning costs. And equally important, for planning investments. Securing revenues often require investments, especially in tough markets. Cutting investments without alignment with rebhgvenue scenarios is an assured path to low-case outcomes.
We recommend planning costs and investments for the base revenue scenario. Such plans should have triggers built in to shift to low-case or high-case scenarios, as the market situation unfolds.
This is important because we often observe knee-jerk reactions, where costs are cut drastically, without any alignment with revenue scenarios. Such drastic cost-cutting impacts the organization’s ability to pursue plausible revenues, leading to a self-fulfilling vicious cycle. This is a key reason why planning for costs and investments should start after the revenue scenarios are reasonably clear.
We have seen this first-hand during the initial quarters of covid-19. As lockdowns began, most IT and services firms started preparing for tough quarters. But it quickly became apparent that IT services firms were looking at some of the best quarters ever. Firms, which battened the hatch for cost control, were slow to capture this growth.
This process of proactive client engagements, building fact-based revenue scenarios, and creating associated cost and investment plans, should take two months. This should be the primary focus of the senior leadership and the exercise should be governed by the CEO’s office. During these two months, while profligate costs must be curtailed, the knee-jerk instinct to clamp down on all costs must be resisted. For example, travel cost is bound to go up during this period, as clients must be visited multiple times. External support may be required to build these plans, as internal bandwidth may be limited.
The true effectiveness of a company’s leadership becomes apparent during recessions. True effectiveness starts with controlling emotions and instincts leading to strategic clarity.
Abhisek Mukherjee is the co-founder and director of Auctus Advisors