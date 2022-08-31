It has long been clear that the state can run schools well5 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:43 PM IST
Centrally run Kendriya Vidyalayas offer testimony that government schools can be excellent
In 1973, I joined Central School Bhopal in Class I. On the second day, my class teacher called me to the front of the classroom and asked me to open my palm; then she proceeded to hit me with a scale. The details are vivid in my mind. After the incident, I refused to go back to school. So, the next day, my father decided to drive me to school. Patiently, he sat with me in the car waiting for me to agree to go inside. Stubborn as I was then (and now), I just sat in the car with him. After a long while, when my father realized that my resolve was unyielding, he took me home. The next day, the same saga ensued.