It has long been clear that the state can run schools well

We didn’t think of it like that then, but the richness of diversity is seared in our hearts and minds, perhaps the most precious experience. Children of IAS and IPS officers were in my class, as was the son of the chief minister, as were the children of what in government service parlance are called Class IV employees. We were rarely conscious of any difference. That kind of mix of children across class divides is unimaginable today. I suspect that unless placed in remote locations, high officials tend to send their children to fancy private schools now, not to KVs. As I look back over these 50 years, I have no doubt that our respective social capital arising from our family background has played a huge role in our life trajectories. But without doubt, the school that provided equal education to all opened a wider range of possibilities, and even more certainly made us better people than what we perhaps would have been otherwise.