The worrying slowdown in India's fight against poverty
Multiple sets of data have broadly established that income and consumption both took a severe hit
Amid the Indian debate on what happened to poverty after 2011-12, a new estimate has been released by SBI Research (bit.ly/3OTen60). Based on consumption aggregates from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of 2020-21, it estimated that poverty in India declined to 17.9% in 2020-21, compared with the last available official estimate of 21.9% in 2011-12. These were also endorsed by the chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister in a Mint column (bit.ly/3y5jQjt). These new estimates suggest an annual decline of 2.75 million in our number of poor during 2012-21 as against a drop of 20 million every year between 2004-05 and 2011-12. The data confirms conclusions of a sharp slowdown in India’s rate of poverty reduction by two other estimates by authors affiliated to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund released earlier this year. Despite the EAC’s endorsement, the latest estimates are problematic, given the non-comparability of consumption aggregates between the two surveys.