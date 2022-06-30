The worrying slowdown in India’s fight against poverty

First, per capita real income from PLFS surveys also shows a 1.1% decline per annum between 2018-19 and 2020-21. While this rate of annual decline is higher than the corresponding national account estimates, the PLFS also reports that the drop was largely due to weakening urban per capita incomes, which went down by 4.2% per year over that period, even though rural incomes per head rose at 2.7% per annum. That these are not aberrations can be seen in estimates of consumption expenditure from PLFS data, which shows per capita monthly consumption declining at 0.12% per annum between the years 2018-19 to 2020-21. Once again, it was urban areas that saw a decline in per capita consumption, at 4% per annum, as against a rise in rural per capita consumption of an annual 3.7%. PLFS data also shows that the proportion of India’s population for whom per capita income was not sufficient to meet consumption expenditure was 26% in 2018-19, which increased to 29% in 2020-21.