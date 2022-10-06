It is incumbent upon us to try keeping things simple

In 2010, the US introduced its Plain Writing Act to tackle increasing legalese in official communication and mandated that “government documents issued to the public must be written clearly". In India too, the website Nyaaya.in was launched in 2016 to decode legalese for people. Proponents of the plain-language movement argue that legalese alienates people and reduces their trust in government. After all, citizens can hardly be expected to abide by laws they cannot understand. Transparent and clear language, they say, can help people appreciate their rights and responsibilities, and engage more productively in civil society. These are lofty goals, but if you’ve had a brush with India’s legal system, you would probably be rooting for an Orwellian revolution as well. And guess what, you may even have Supreme Court (SC) judges for company. On 1 August, the SC issued a terse order terming a Himachal Pradesh high court judgement “utterly incomprehensible". Harsh words, no doubt, but for an inkling of what the SC was up against, sample this sentence: “Since alternate to the institution of the extant writ petition, before this Court, the writ petitioner is leveraged, with a right to recourse, a, statutory remedy of constituting, an appeal thereagainst before the Appellate Authority, thereupon prima-facie the existence of the afore alternative statutory remedy, vis-a-vis, the, institution, of the extant writ petition, wherethrough, the writ petitioner, strives for a judicial review being made qua impugned Annexures P-12A and P-14, hence prima-facie renders it to be not maintainable before this Court."

