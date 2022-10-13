It is not a surprise that so many Big Tech CEOs grew up in India

The bus to my Cambridge college arrived right on time, stopped precisely at the bus stop, lowered its footboards for people to disembark, and we all boarded it in a single file after every passenger had stepped out. This reminded me of what Vinod Dham, father of Intel’s Pentium chip, told writer Chidananda Rajghatta: “In India, a public transport bus never stops at a bus stop. It is always full, and therefore the driver stops many yards before or after the stop only to disgorge passengers already overflowing. So, to get on the bus, you are attuned to dash 50 metres on either side and get perhaps a toehold on the footboard of the bus. Then you come to America, and what do you see? Bus comes on time, it is almost empty, the driver even lowers the footboard for you to get in. Life is a piece of cake. India prepares you to succeed." (bit.ly/3VjqUE6)

