It is okay to sacrifice financial goals for some self-indulgence

Life is seasonal, and sometimes the magical Venn diagram of ample time, financial resources and good health don’t overlap. We should give ourselves permission to do things that seem less than optimal financially, especially for long-term goals, to take advantage of where we are in life right now. At 33, this past year of mine has been filled with living life indulgently—Broadway shows, international travel, weekend getaways and dinners out—thanks to a realization that I have a brief window to exercise wants and whims. I’m child-free, in good health and my husband and I paid off his student loans in 2020. After living below our means for the past decade, we have no debt and have been saving aggressively along with investing to set us up for the future. But in the last year, I modified some of my saving and investing goals to free up financial resources to take advantage of this phase of my life. I didn’t want to look back wistfully and think, “We should’ve maximized being child-free, debt-free and young and healthy when we had the chance."