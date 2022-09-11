It is time to admit India murders its own on the roads5 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:17 PM IST
As Indians we have a high probability of dying on the road, yet feel we can’t do much about it
The way India behaved during the pandemic, it was as though the government did not want Indians to die. It shut down the economy and hustled for vaccines, as though lives mattered. In a way, Indians were safest during that lockdown. For, when normalcy returned, thousands stepped out and died in road accidents, train mishaps, on construction sites, in mines, in factories and in other places where elementary safety procedures would have ensured those people were bouncing around today full of life. The biggest killer in the country is probably not microbes, but India itself. So the nation’s general excellence in vaccination drives has the quality of a turf battle between India and microbes.