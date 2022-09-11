It is time to admit India murders its own on the roads

A few days ago, the former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died in a road accident along with a friend. Authorities have since cited some reasons for their death, none of which was their fault—that the car’s driver lost control of it, that the two people who died were not wearing seat belts, and that the airbags may have failed to cushion them. India’s minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, made an ambiguous admission of guilt when, during a public event, he said that he had succeeded in many aspects of highway-building, but safety was not one of them. What he likely meant was that thousands die or are badly injured everyday in accidents that are in part or entirely caused by poor road design and the absence of basic safety features that are common even in nations in Sri Lanka.

