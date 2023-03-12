It is time to ask if the panchayati raj model really works for India

Local governments can raise more revenues under various heads under their purview. But they don’t. Their own revenues as a share of their total budget have been declining over the last decade. We can blame centrally sponsored schemes and non-decentralization of state finances for this, but how do you explain lack of interest in collecting property and other taxes that municipalities ought to? As Arvind Subramanian told me, “The closer the government is to the people, the more unwilling it is to raise taxes." The downshot is that broadening the tax base is tantamount to narrowing the electoral base. Why would panchayati raj be more accountable for its governance responsibilities?