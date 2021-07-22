It isn’t easy being ‘atma nirbhar’ in liberalized India

The first impulse-shopping triggered by my Instagram feed would even have pleased Mahatma Gandhi. Bengaluru-based Vimor Foundation was conducting a solidarity sale to raise funds to deliver foodgrains and lentils to its weavers. I bought brightly coloured sarees as gifts, and thin, abrasive handloom towels that dry quickly in the monsoon. But, in our inter-connected world—i.e., a world all too dependent on supply chains that rely on China—things quickly got complicated. Seeking to buy a new tennis racket that wasn’t made in China, I collided with the reality that nearly all the racket-makers have moved production from Taiwan to China over the past couple of decades. My only non-Chinese made option was Japan’s Yonex. (Wimbledon does not play by these rules; its players’ towels are made by Welspun in Gujarat, Tata-owned Jaguar is its official car and Oppo its mobile phone.) Similarly, my only choice as I try to upgrade my five-year-old mobile phone is to stick with Samsung, mostly manufactured in Vietnam.