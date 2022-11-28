It isn’t easy to set up high-quality institutions of higher education4 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 12:37 AM IST
Founders must have their purpose and financial model sorted out for such a project to be sustainable
I will not attempt to answer why we have so few high-quality higher education institutions (HEIs) in India, but describe what it takes to establish one, based on observations of the founding and development of many of them.