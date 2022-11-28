It isn’t easy to set up high-quality institutions of higher education

Before we go on, let’s lay out an imperfect but adequate definition of a high-quality HEI. Its graduates must have a good understanding of their area of study and the ability to apply it to address real-world problems. They also must have a commitment to be engaged citizens. And the HEI must have real institutional strength, with clarity of educational vision and the organizational structure and processes to implement it. Of over 60,000 HEIs in India, not more than 5% would be of high quality, and perhaps another 5% nearabout. Note that there are a significant number of teachers and students in the other 90% who will more than qualify as high quality with that definition, but their HEI would fail on an average basis.

