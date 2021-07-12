It may be safer for school kids to stay maskless in classrooms

At one time, the argument for masks was mainly that they kept the wearer from infecting others, but now evidence of their protective benefits is plentiful. A literature review published last year in The Lancet found that wearing either surgical masks or similar cloth masks reduced exposure by around two-thirds. Even researchers who are sceptical of the benefits concede that masks seem to offer some degree of protection in settings that involve close contact. What the JAMA letter argues is that in considering whether to mask schoolchildren, it’s necessary to spend more time balancing those benefits against the risks.

