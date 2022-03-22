It may be time to revive Keynes’ idea of a global reserve currency

Is it now time to revisit an old suggestion by John Maynard Keynes? In the aftermath of World War II, he had come up with the idea of a global central bank that would issue a global currency: an International Clearing Union and bancor, to use Keynes’ own terminology. Countries would use the system to make payments to each other. His idea was not accepted by the US at the Bretton Woods conference that created a new international economic system. Countries pay each other in national currencies, especially the US dollar; some bilateral trade arrangements, such as the old rupee-rouble trade that is now perhaps being revived for energy imports, are also possible.