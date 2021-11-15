It may prove costlier to combat than adapt to climate change

It has a box-item and a short essay in its first chapter that gives us an idea of the potential side-effects of policies pursued to deal with climate change. Of the metals that are likely to be in demand due to an energy transition, copper and nickel have been traded for a long time. Lithium and cobalt are thinly traded and their production is concentrated. According to a study cited in the WEO, these metals would reach historical peak prices for an unprecedented sustained period under a ‘net zero by 2050’ emissions scenario. The total value of metals production is estimated to rise to $13 trillion by 2040, equalling the value of crude oil output that year. Significant windfall gains for producers and resource headaches for consuming nations are in store. Significant investment in mines will be needed to extract those metals.