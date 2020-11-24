It’s 100 years of the egg-headed detective who stole our hearts

Christie was a devilish plotter (much better than Doyle), peppering her stories with red herrings and decoys. She loved playing cat-and-mouse with the reader. If her five-feet-four-inches-tall portly sleuth had to deal with the most devious criminals, she was no better than them when dealing with her readers. If I remember correctly, in One Two Buckle My Shoe, she had given enough throwaway clues to make it perfectly plausible for someone else to be the killer and not the one who is revealed as the perpetrator. The reader pits her wits against the author, who, in fact, is challenging her, like a Cheshire cat whose wicked disembodied smile hangs in the air as one reaches the end of the book.