It’s 2020: The idea of menstrual leave is long overdue

This template worked for many of us then, but it meant papering over or delegitimizing anything that made us different from men or women-like, including periods. Only when they were unbearably painful did we call in sick and filled leave applications with random creative excuses. Had I told my chief reporter then that I could not travel to cover L.K. Advani’s rath yatra because of “those days, you know", I would have been marked as a young, enthusiastic, good reporter but lacking the reliability quotient that my male colleagues brought to the newsroom. So I gritted my teeth, stocked up on supplies of sanitary pads and painkillers, and hoped I would find usable washrooms on the route. Had I let go of that assignment, who knew if I would be handed other major assignments with the possibility of a front-page byline? My male colleagues did not have to worry about this. They smoked in office corners, casually chatting about the sexiness of women colleagues; it was uncomfortable to hear, but better than being the object of such unwelcome attention. I squirmed, protested; they laughed.